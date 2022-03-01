Public Protector finds DA-led council irregularly invested R350m with Old Mutual

PUBLIC PROTECTOR Busisiwe Mkhwebane has ordered the DA-run George Local Municipality in the Western Cape to take action against officials who irregularly invested R350 million with insurer and financial services firm Old Mutual. Mkhwebane released 14 investigation reports yesterday including her probe into a complaint lodged by Public Works and Infrastructure Minister and GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille.

”To remedy this maladministration and improper conduct, the municipal manager (Dr Michele Gratz) must take disciplinary action against the municipal officials who were implicated in non-compliance with the municipality’s policies and procedures that resulted in the irregular investments of municipal funds with Old Mutual within 60 working days from the date of the report,” the public protector found. The investigation follows allegations of improper conduct and maladministration by the George Local Municipality on the alleged irregular investment of public funds to the amount of R350m with Old Mutual Limited during 2017. According to Mkhwebane, the municipality invested municipal funds with Old Mutual irregularly.

”The investments were in violation of section 13(1) of the Local Government: Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA), the Municipal Investment Regulations and the Cash and Investment Policy of the municipality,” reads the report. In July 2017 the municipality entered into an agreement with Old Mutual when it irregularly invested an initial amount of R200m in public funds with the financial services company and another subsequent investment in November 2017 of a further R150m. Mkhwebane ordered George mayor Leon Van Wyk to take the appropriate steps to ensure that the municipality’s audit committee is properly constituted as contemplated by section 166 of the MFMA with members that are competent and that they have the necessary skills, qualifications and experience to perform their statutory responsibilities.