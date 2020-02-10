Public Protector was within rights to invite Cyril Ramaphosa to birthday bash - analyst









The Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Henk Kruger African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Political analyst Thando Dotyeni said Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane was well within her rights to invite President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza to her 50th birthday party. Invitations, in fact, were sent to the ANC top 6, but were declined due to prior commitments. The analyst said this after the chief whip of the DA Natasha Mazzone raised questions about the Public Protector hosting politicians at her 50th birthday party. According to a guest list that Independent media has seen, Mkhwebane invited the ANC's top 6, the EFF and the ATM. She also invited religious leaders and traditional leaders. According to Dotyeni, the ANC's presence does not compromise Mkhwebane in any way.

"The Public Protector, Attorney General, NDPP are all appointed by the president. A president who was also the leader of a political party. Does that compromise them? We have seen the former public protector pose for pictures with politicians. The question is, would Ramaphosa's attendance at her party suspend her adverse findings against him? Of course not."

Mkhwebane on Twitter said no conflict of interest will arise out of the weekend bash.

“Let me take this opportunity to thank the family, friends, legal fraternity, pastors, traditional leaders and colleagues who celebrated with me the golden jubilee. The President and Deputy President were also invited and could not attend. No conflict of interest will arise. I will continue to do my work without fear or prejudice irrespective of who attended the celebration,” Mkhwebane wrote on Twitter.

Others who attended the party included advocate Dali Mpofu, Bongani Bongo, former deputy director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba, Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina and political analysts Professor Sipho Seepe and Kim Heller. Representatives of the Ndebele clans, magistrates, the legal fraternity as well as Members of Parliament from other parties were amongst the 250 people at the event.

Political Bureau