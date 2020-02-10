Durban - Political analyst Thando Dotyeni said Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane was well within her rights to invite President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza to her 50th birthday party.
Invitations, in fact, were sent to the ANC top 6, but were declined due to prior commitments.
The analyst said this after the chief whip of the DA Natasha Mazzone raised questions about the Public Protector hosting politicians at her 50th birthday party.
According to a guest list that Independent media has seen, Mkhwebane invited the ANC's top 6, the EFF and the ATM. She also invited religious leaders and traditional leaders.
According to Dotyeni, the ANC's presence does not compromise Mkhwebane in any way.