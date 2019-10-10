Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane briefs the media. File picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - As Ipid officials have approached the North Gauteng High Court to interdict the Public Protector's report regarding irregular appointments at the unit, Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she will not oppose the application.

Mkhwebane said it was standard for her office not to oppose interim order applications against her remedial action until a review application is heard and settled.

Ipid's head of investigations Matthews Sesoko filed papers at the high court on Wednesday to suspend Mkhwebane's remedial action.

Former Ipid head Robert McBride as pushed for the report to be reviewed by the courts. 

The remedial action stems from a report she released in September which found that there were procurement irregularities at Ipid.

She found the appointment of Theresa Botha as deputy director was unlawful as Ipid had manipulated requirements for the post to benefit Botha. 

“As a result, the complainant and other qualifying candidates were disadvantaged and prejudiced by this maladministration and nepotism,” Mkhwebane said. 

The investigations into procurement at the unit followed a complaint by lodged by Cedrick Dube. 

