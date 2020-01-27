Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. FILE PHOTO: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The Public Servants Association (PSA) said on Monday that it welcomed the approval of a motion to initiate proceedings for the removal of the country's Public Protector Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane. The PSA is the majority union representing employees at the office of the Public Protector (OPP).

"The PSA has since 2019 been raising concerns regarding the way the Public Protector has been subjecting employees in her office to victimisation and ill-conceived human-resource practices, including irregular appointments," said the union via a statement.

"These issues were also raised formally by the PSA with parliament in correspondence addressed to the speaker of parliament."

The union would make itself available to assist parliament with any information it had at its disposal to conclude the matter, it added.