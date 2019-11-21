Putco management summoned to answer over rise in accidents









Paramedics attend to the scene after an accident involving a cash-in-transit van and a Putco bus on Moloto Road. Picture: Bestcare Ambulance Service Johannesburg - Bus company Putco is being summoned before the Gauteng Transport department by MEC Jacob Mamabolo to answer on the increase of accidents involving their buses in the province. On Thursday, Mamabolo called Putco’s management to an urgent meeting to explain why the company’s fleet was getting notorious for their involvement in accidents which placed lives of the commuters at risk. On Wednesday, three Putco buses were involved in separate accidents in Moloto Road in Tshwane, leaving a number of commuters injured. On Thursday morning, commuters were left injured after another Putco bus was involved in an accident on the same road. According to the department, preliminary reports on the accidents were that the bus drivers had lost control of the buses. The drivers were contracted by the department to shuttle commuters.

Mamabolo said the company’s management had to provide answers for the accidents.

“While the details of the accidents are still sketchy, I have summoned Putco management to account for the rise in the spate of accidents involving their buses. It cannot be right that our commuters continue to be subjected to these traumatic events and loss of lives. It is totally unacceptable," Mamabolo said.

On Wednesday last week, two commuters died and 39 others were left injured during a bus accident in Tshwane.

Mamabolo said he would meet all bus companies contracted by the department and demand that all public transport drivers are forced to have advanced driving licences as part of curbing fatalities on the roads in the province.

Political Bureau

