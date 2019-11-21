Johannesburg - Bus company Putco is being summoned before the Gauteng Transport department by MEC Jacob Mamabolo to answer on the increase of accidents involving their buses in the province.
On Thursday, Mamabolo called Putco’s management to an urgent meeting to explain why the company’s fleet was getting notorious for their involvement in accidents which placed lives of the commuters at risk.
On Wednesday, three Putco buses were involved in separate accidents in Moloto Road in Tshwane, leaving a number of commuters injured.
On Thursday morning, commuters were left injured after another Putco bus was involved in an accident on the same road.
According to the department, preliminary reports on the accidents were that the bus drivers had lost control of the buses. The drivers were contracted by the department to shuttle commuters.