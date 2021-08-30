Questions about what DA mayoral candidate was doing out after curfew on night of fatal crash

Durban - There are questions about what DA mayoral candidate Nqaba Bhanga was doing on the night that he was involved in a car accident, on Saturday evening, in Gqeberha. The fatal accident left two unknown people dead, and it happened at 11.30pm, an hour and half past the country’s Covid-19 curfew, which starts at 10pm.

Nqaba was allegedly driving his personal Mercedes-Benz and was driving himself. He collided with an Audi sedan. As a result of the accident, Bhanga, the DA’s top man in the metro, is currently in an undisclosed hospital receiving intensive medical care.

According to the SAPS in the Eastern Cape, a case of culpable homicide has been opened while, at the same time, looking for the next of kin of the deceased. “Algoa Park detectives are investigating a culpable homicide, after two people were fatally injured in a collision between two vehicles, late on Saturday evening, August 28, 2021. “It is alleged that at about 11.30pm, at the intersections of St Leonards Drive and Uitenhage Road, two vehicles, a grey Audi and a navy blue Mercedes-Benz, collided with each other.

“Both occupants, identities still unknown (male and female), in the Audi died on the scene and the alleged driver of the Mercedes-Benz is currently in hospital,” the police said in a statement. The SAPS was yesterday still looking for the next of kin of the deceased. Bhanga’s spokesperson Leander Kruger said there is a case of culpable homicide that is being investigated and people must stop making assumptions.

The provincial leader of the DA in the Eastern Cape Andrew Whitfield said Bhanga was undergoing surgery on Sunday. Whitfield further said they are saddened by the incident and sent his condolences to the family. “The DA is deeply saddened by the loss of life, following a motor vehicle accident last night, on the R75 in Port Elizabeth (Gqebera). DA Eastern Cape provincial leader and Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga was also involved in the accident, and has been admitted to hospital. “We wish him a speedy recovery. We are waiting for more details surrounding the accident. The DA sends our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of those who so tragically lost their lives. We wish them all the strength they need in this difficult time,” he said.