R7.3 billion spent on facilities management of Parliament and MPs residences

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille has revealed that R7.3 billion was spent on the contract for facilities management of the parliamentary precinct and the three residences of MPs, since January 2018. De Lille was responding to written parliamentary questions from DA MP Samantha Graham.

Graham asked what was the monthly contract amount for facilities management for the parliamentary precinct and the parliamentary villages of Acacia Park, Pelican Park and Laboria Park in each year since 1 January 2018, up to the latest specified date in 2021. In her written response, De Lille said she has been informed by the department that the monthly contract amounts for facilities management at the parliamentary precinct and the parliamentary villages from 1 January 2018 to 18 November 2020 when the facilities management contract came to an end was R7 309 963 866. Her response showed that R203 177 573.25 was spent on the parliamentary precinct, R74 881 184.76 on Acacia Park, R20 816 140.92 in Pelican Park and R11,088,969.32 in Laboria Park.

De Lille also said as her department has been in the process of appointing new contractors, the internal facilities management services has been assisting with day-to-day maintenance through existing term contracts since November 2020. “The department has approximately 90 term contracts in Cape Town servicing the Western Cape,” she said. De Lille also said with regard to the appointment process, the tender document for the parliamentary villages’ contract has been finalised and served at the bid specification committee on 14 and 28 June 2021.