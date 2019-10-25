Johannesburg - A former DA councillor has complained about racism within the country’s official opposition party, whose leader, Mmusi Maimane, recently resigned due to internal differences.
Former DA ward councillor in Msunduzi, Melika Singh, was among a group of DA members who were on Thursday introduced as new ANC members. She said racism was alive and rife within the DA.
“This matter has been ongoing as it’s been raised through many structures within the party. I even wrote to former federal leader Mmusi himself to make him aware of what was happening in the Msunduzi constituency, and to suggest to him that the constituency should be placed under political administration because of the abuse of power and racism,” said the former DA chief whip in Msunduzi.
However, DA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango denied that race was an issue within the DA.
“Currently, the DA need to have a robust discussion on where we differ as a party, but it’s not a race question. It’s a question of ideas that we are actually confronting ourselves with.