



Dutton said South Africans who immigrated to Australia "work hard and integrate well into Australian society."





The comments come at a time when the South African government has committed itself to the expropriation of land without compensation.





Many people called out Dutton for offering asylum to white South Africans while Australia has consistently taken a hard line on asylum seekers, shipping them to the Pacific island nation of Nauru or Manus Island in Papua New Guinea for processing at overcrowded and poorly equiped centres.





Take a look at some of the comments on Twitter:









He's just trying the 'Donald Trump' model to see if he can be the next PM. It's about time we will find out if the Aussies are as clever as the Americans in electing their representative.#PeterDutton https://t.co/zRiyCPGRmZ — Anirudh Reddy Koppula (@rumblingvoice) March 15, 2018









#PeterDutton = racist & hypocrite. You can’t offer white South Africans refugee status whilst others (non-whites) are languishing in off shore detention 😡 — Kathy (@KathP22) March 15, 2018









The man who continues to torture 'brown' refugees on #Manus and #Nauru, now wants to protect 'white' South African farmers who face violence and land seizures. #PeterDutton #auspolhttps://t.co/3C8XEn6YJN pic.twitter.com/8zUkZ6Ki6t — Lynetta G (@artbylynettag) March 15, 2018









Obviously not all white SA farmers are Apartheid lovers but, #PeterDutton is. — jaginder (@jaginder88) March 15, 2018









Sadly the natives of Africa didn't have a rich country like Australia to help them when British settlers rounded up black males, slaughtered their families and shipped them to the UK & America to work as slaves #auspol #PeterDutton @AustralianLabor — fred sparrow (@HailMarxism) March 15, 2018









Hey, @PeterDutton_MP. The game is up now, mate. Fast tracking visas for people, whose skin colour is the same as yours has left no room for doubt now that you are fuelled by hatred for brown people. Disgusting. #AusPol #LordVoldeMort #PeterDutton — ElSea (@EvilElSea) March 14, 2018









#auspole #PeterDutton White man invades a country steals the land rapes and pilages destroy a culture he gets a national holiday Black man does the same and it's " How dare you . You cant treat us like We treat You ... We are White — Tracie Oldham Abuse Survivor & Advocate (@sunburysupport) March 14, 2018









Australia imprisons refugees in offshore detention hells, #Manus and #Nauru. Australia simultaneously aims to fast-track white South African farmers into its refugee program. Ever so subtle in your racism, #PeterDutton. — Maya (@MayaSchkolne) March 14, 2018









if white racist want to live and go stay with other racists in Australia, by all means please please go…I'll help you pack. thanks #PeterDutton for welcoming racist. #TheLandIsOurs — mfundo (@m_FUN_do_041) March 15, 2018













Cape Town - Social media users are outraged at Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's instruction to his department to consider fast-tracking the visa applications of white South African farmers who want to immigrate to "a civilised country like ours."