Peter Dutton is Australia's home affairs minister. File picture: Rob Griffith/AP
Cape Town - Social media users are outraged at Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton's instruction to his department to consider fast-tracking the visa applications of white South African farmers who want to immigrate to "a civilised country like ours."

Dutton said South Africans who immigrated to Australia "work hard and integrate well into Australian society." 

The comments come at a time when the South African government has committed itself to the expropriation of land without compensation.

Many people called out Dutton for offering asylum to white South Africans while Australia has consistently taken a hard line on asylum seekers, shipping them to the Pacific island nation of Nauru or Manus Island in Papua New Guinea for processing at overcrowded and poorly equiped centres.

