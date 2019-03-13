Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Energy minister Jeff Radebe on Wednesday evening said he has "recovered" and is ready to resume his duties. This comes hours after the minister was a no-show in Parliament after he was rushed to hospital due to ill-health.

Radebe was to answer questions on Independent Power Producers (IPP) when National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete announced he was not able to be in the House because he has been rushed to hospital due to ill-health

Ministers in the economic cluster were answering oral questions in the National Assembly.

The Energy Department in a statement explained that Radebe's health scare came after of the exhumation and reburial of his friend Ben Langa.

"The whole process took its toll on Minister Radebe’s health and consequently he could not attend to various public engagements.

"Langa was exhumed together with the remains of both his parents and his sister yesterday [Tuesday] in KwaMashu and reburied at the Lalakahle Memorial Cemetery in Hillcrest.

The department said Radebe was a close friend of Langa, who died under very tragic circumstances, and therefore gave a eulogy as the main speaker at the event.

The department added that Radebe had since recovered and was ready to continue with his duties and "thanks everyone who was concerned about his health".