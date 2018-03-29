Energy Minister Jeff Radebe welcomed the ruling in the application to interdict the signing of the power purchase agreements for the 27 independent power producers projects. Picture: Courtney Africa/ANA

Johannesburg - South African Energy Minister, Jeff Radebe, welcomed the Thursday, ruling of the High Court in Pretoria in the application to interdict the signing of the power purchase agreements for the 27 independent power producers projects.

Radebe welcomed the ruling of Judge Dawie Fourie in the application to interdict and restrain the signing of the Power Purchase Agreements for the 27 Independent Power Producer Projects.

The energy department said that Fourie ruled that the application launched by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and Transform RSA, was not urgent.

"The judge accordingly struck the case out of the roll with costs."

The department said it would continue to "vigorously champion the right of consumers in our country to have access to cost efficient and clean energy".

"The department will also continue to champion the NDP objectives of reducing unemployment, poverty and inequality trough programmes that bring much needed investment in South Africa to create jobs (especially for women and the youth) as well as small business entrepreneurial opportunities in our rural communities. This will also ensure opportunities for economic transformation and access to mainstream economy," the department said.

"The Government of South Africa re-confirms its commitment to a solid public-private partnership as we pursue our energy transition objectives for the future, as well as a better life for all. Minister Radebe will make an announcement on the way forward in due course."

On March 12, Transform RSA NPC and Numsa lodged an urgent application for an order interdicting Eskom from concluding the 27 renewable energy Independent Power Producer Projects (IPP) including the Power Purchase Agreements with Eskom.

African News Agency/ANA