Ramaphosa and G20 leaders promise to build on progress made

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with US leader Joe Biden, president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Dehli where they discussed strategies of cooperation and building stronger economies. These leaders, who will be leading the G20 for the next three years, want to strengthen relations to build a better world.

Modi is the current chairperson of G20 and will hand over to Lula and Brazil will chair the G20 in 2024. Lula will then hand over to Ramaphosa when it is South Africa's turn in 2025 and then the US will take over the following year. “As the G20’s current and next three Presidencies, we will build on the historic progress of India’s G20 Presidency to address global challenges. In this spirit, together with the World Bank President, we welcome the G20’s commitment to build better, bigger, and more effective multilateral development banks. This commitment underscores what we can do, by working together through the G20, to support our people toward a better future,” said the four leaders in a joint statement. The G20 summit started on Saturday and ended on Sunday in India.

It was attended by various leaders across the globe. The Africa Union was admitted as a member of the G20. Ramaphosa, Biden, Modi and Lula agreed that G20 was an important international platform for economic cooperation.

As members of the bloc they believe they van get more involved in a number of issues affecting the world. They can find areas where they can work together to drive development. [email protected]