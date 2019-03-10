President Cyril Ramaphosa has revealed that his administration plans to build a new university. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has revealed that his administration plans to build a new university. Addressing the latest conversion with the ANC president gathering in Tshwane, Ramaphosa told professionals, academics and businesspeople that the new university was already in the pipeline.

"We want to build more universities. One is already in the works now. We are going to build another university soon," Ramaphosa said to thunderous applause.

He told the packed Lyttelton City Hall that there were just too few universities in the country and as a result space has become clogged up.

Ramaphosa admitted that the ANC was one a charm offensive ahead of the May 8 general elections.

"We want our people to rekindle their love affair with the ANC," he said.

Ramaphosa described the commission of inquiry into state capture as cathartic and very difficult process for the ANC.

"We have been hearing very horrific things that are coming out. What we are sure about is that as the ANC we are going to come out of this cleansed and say never and never again shall the ANC find itself in this type of situation," he said.

Several ANC leaders including its national chairperson Gwede Mantashe, national executive committee members Nomvula Mokonyane, Thabang Makwetla, Mosebenzi Zwane and Faith Muthambi, current and former Cabinet ministers and MPs have been implicated in the commission chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Ramaphosa also took a swipe at his predecessor Jacob Zuma's reign, saying that in the past few years the ANC started to disappoint people and to slump in the way it was perceived.

"Now there is a new rejuvenation and new affinity that has developed," he said.

In January, Ramaphosa described Zuma's tenure as head of state as nine wasted years.

But Zuma hit back detailing his administration's achievements, saying "there is no such thing as nine wasted years behind us".

