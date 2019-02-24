President Ramaphosa has appointed a special tribunal in a bid to fast-track proceedings from graft investigations by the SIU, the presidency said. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed a special tribunal in a bid to fast-track proceedings from graft investigations by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), the presidency said in a statement on Sunday.



"Fast-tracking these matters through the Special Tribunal will enable the SIU to recover monies and or assets lost by state institutions through irregular and corrupt means; thus ensuring that those who are responsible for the loss of monies and or assets by state institutions are held accountable. The litigation process includes both public and private sectors persons and entities," the Presidency said.





Ramaphosa has appointed Judge Gidfonia Mlindelwa Makhanya, as the President of the Tribunal for a period of three years.





He also appointed Judge Icantharuby Pillay, Judge Johannes Eksteen, Judge Selewe Peter Mothle, Judge Lebogang Modiba, Judge Thina Siwendu, Judge David van Zyl and Judge Sirajudien Desai as additional members.

The tribunal seeks to tackle any civil proceedings brought before it by the SIU, which will investigate wrongdoing and malpractice in state institutions, state assets and public money, the presidency said in a statement.





