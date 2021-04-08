Ramaphosa arrives for SADC Mozambique summit

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa and his delegate have arrived in Maputo, Mozambique to attend a summit to address terrorist attacks that have taken place in the country.

The extraordinary double Troika Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) is under way.

The meeting provides an important platform for regional engagement on measures to be taken to resolve the security challenges confronting Mozambique.

South Africa as a member of SADC, will participate in the meeting with a view to assist in the development of a solution that will secure peace and continued development in Mozambique.

The attacks by Islamic State-linked insurgents killed a number of people, including a South African, Adrian Nel, in the town of Palma two weeks ago.