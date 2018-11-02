President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Gianluigi Guercia/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday confirmed that he would give evidence at the state capture inquiry, which is investigating allegations of corruption centred around former president Jacob Zuma and the controversial Gupta family. "I will be going to give an account to the commission about what I knew and what I didn't know," Ramaphosa said in Johannesburg on Thursday at an engagement with the Foreign Correspondents’ Association of Southern Africa.

Ramaphosa said the Zondo Commission of Inquiry was doing its work in an organised way.

"I think people may well be expecting real fireworks ... and people immediately going to be thrown into jail ... What they are doing ... is finding out what the truth is, what really happened. And there are still a lot of people who are going to go before the commission to go and tell their story. And in doing so more and more light will be shed.

"It's not so much me that will be shedding any light. Because as the light is being shed, many of us become as surprised as everyone else because many of the things were unknown to us, Ramaphosa said.

ON THE COMMISSION OF INQUIRY INTO ALLEGATIONS OF STATE CAPTURE:



President @CyrilRamaphosa responds to questions from international media on various domestic and international issues at an engagement with the Foreign Correspondents’ Association of Southern Africa #FCASA pic.twitter.com/5nBsbFQ58W — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) November 1, 2018

Ramaphosa said the ANC had emerged from "a very dark period" under his predecessor Jacob Zuma but would win next year's general elections.

"We are moving from a very dark period of our recent history. The ANC will win, it is just a question of what percentage.

"The shine that had been tarnished is coming back and people are realising this. We are in a new period now - we are no longer in a period where we were just sliding downwards.

"Many people are looking anew at the ANC. They have a sense that we are now beginning to deal with corruption."