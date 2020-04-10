Ramaphosa confirms two more coronavirus-related deaths
Cape Town - Two more Covid-19 related deaths has been recorded in South Africa, bringing the total to 20, while infections now stand at 1934, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Friday.
Ramaphosa was speaking during a virtual liturgy ceremony to celebrate Good Friday and presided over by the Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba.
On Thursday Ramaphosa announced a two week extension to the national lockdown.
The President’s decision followed a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council and consultations that the President would have held with various social partners .
