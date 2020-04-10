NewsPolitics
President Cyril Ramaphosa Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)
Ramaphosa confirms two more coronavirus-related deaths

Apr 10, 2020

Cape Town - Two more Covid-19 related deaths has been recorded in South Africa, bringing the total to 20, while infections now stand at 1934, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Friday.

Ramaphosa was speaking during a virtual liturgy ceremony to celebrate Good Friday and presided over by the Archbishop of Cape Town, Thabo Makgoba.

On Thursday Ramaphosa announced a two week extension to the national lockdown.

The President’s decision followed a meeting of the National Coronavirus Command Council and consultations that the President would have held with various social partners .

