Ramaphosa congratulates Xi Jinping on sweeping victory: ‘Let us deepen the bonds of co-operation’

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping for his unanimous election in a landslide vote in the National People’s Congress in which the 69-year-old Xi garnered a sweeping 2 952 to 0, guaranteeing a third five-year term as president of the world’s second-biggest economy. Ramaphosa extended the congratulatory message while addressing the Chinese Communist Party’s international dialogue with world political parties, which was also attended by Xi as general secretary of the CPC, and numerous political party leaders from various walks of life.

“President Xi, allow me to extend congratulations and best wishes to you on your unanimous election as president by the National People’s Congress. We look forward to deepening the bonds of co-operation that you have always championed,” said Ramaphosa. “The African National Congress is a liberation movement steeped in the traditions of revolutionary progress. Central to our mission is to defend humanity against all social and economic ills. We therefore seek to advance the best in human civilisation. President Cyril Ramaphosa has addressed the virtual high-level meeting between the Communist Party of China (CPC) and hundreds of political parties from various parts of the world. Photo: Twitter “We negotiated an end to apartheid and forged a democratic consensus through dialogue with our enemies. From this experience, we learnt the profound lesson that continues to inform our principled position on many global issues: that dialogue is always to be preferred to violence.”

Ramaphosa said South Africa’s history of conflict had instilled in South Africans a great appreciation of the value of social cohesion, unity in diversity, and of tolerance and respect. President Cyril Ramaphosa has addressed the international high-level meeting between the Communist Party of China and hundreds of political parties from various parts of the world, via video link. Ramaphosa was flanked by secretary-general of the ANC Fikile Mbalula and deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane. Photo: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter “We therefore readily align ourselves with the Four Calling-ons articulated by President Xi, which call on all countries to respect the diversity of human civilisations and perspectives while advancing the common values of humanity. We support the call by President Xi for dialogue and co-operation; that all peoples should join hands in advancing the development and progress of human civilisation,” he said. “This approach is becoming ever more important as the world confronts challenges that have the potential for great devastation. Today, we are faced with the effects of climate change, global pandemics, terrorism, conflict and rising geopolitical tension. At the same time, we are called upon to end poverty, hunger, unemployment, illiteracy and the inequality that exists within and between nations.”

He said the recent Covid-19 pandemic had demonstrated the extent of global inequality and the power of solidarity and co-operation. “As countries of Africa, we are grateful for China’s support for our continental response to Covid-19 and for those within the international community that stood by the countries of the Global South as they confronted this devastating disease and its consequences. Our commitment to the best values and practices in human civilisation necessarily places us on the side of the oppressed and poor people of the world,” he said. Ramaphosa said Pretoria saluted China’s “principled foreign policy posture” that emphasises non-interference and propagating mutually beneficial, win-win partnerships.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has addressed the international high-level meeting between the Communist Party of China and hundreds of political parties from various parts of the world, via video link. Ramaphosa was flanked by secretary-general of the ANC Fikile Mbalula and deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane. Photo: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter “South Africa applauds China’s principled foreign policy posture as it is based on the principles of non-interference and mutual benefit. We are keen that these principles are strengthened and directed at developmental initiatives that are critical for our collective success as nations of the South,” said Ramaphosa. “The ANC continues to respect the United Nations and its Charter as the basis for international law. We continue to call for the reform of international institutions, including the UN Security Council and global financial institutions, to foster peace and stability, inclusive economic growth and a development path that leaves no one behind. “We are opposed to a unipolar world order driven by unilateralism and continue to strive for a multipolar global order based on mutual respect and the creation of win-win partnerships. The idea that there should be harmony between humanity and nature is an ancient value that we need as we reverse the effects of climate threats while building a human community with a shared future.”

ANC President @CyrilRamaphosa is today addressing a High-Level meeting between the Communist Party of China (CPC) and other political parties from across the world, via video link. The President is joined in the meeting by SG Cde @MbalulaFikile and the DSG cde Nomvula Mokonyane pic.twitter.com/FEX65bVmXc — ANC SECRETARY GENERAL | Cde Mbalula (@MbalulaFikile) March 15, 2023 In January, the Chinese Embassy in Pretoria revealed that trade volumes between South Africa and China in 2022 reached $56.7 billion, up by 5% “against headwinds” and reached a record high in recent years. China has been South Africa’s largest trading partner for 14 years in a row, and South Africa has been China’s largest trading partner in Africa for 13 years in a row. “At the 5th China International Import Expo, South African companies delivered a great performance. They achieved an intended turnover of nearly $100 million, which is 1.5 times over last year,” Ambassador Chen said at the time, at an event marking the Chinese Lunar New Year.

“The investment co-operation between our two sides has also shown great momentum. Chinese companies have invested over $25 billion in South Africa, and hundreds of Chinese firms took part in South Africa’s 4th Investment Conference.” Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Chen Xiaodong. File Photo: Chinese Embassy On 1 January, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) celebrated the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of South Africa and the People’s Republic of China, which came into effect from 1 January 1998. “South Africa and China enjoy vibrant economic relations and China is by far South Africa’s largest global trading partner,” Dirco said.