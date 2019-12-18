Ramaphosa 'creating conditions for Janusz Walus' release' - Mngxitama









President Cyril Ramaphosa. File picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA). Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama says that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Monday of a special remission for 14 647 imprisoned offenders was a clandestine move to release Chris Hani’s murderer, Janusz Walus. During a government Day of Reconciliation event in Bergville, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, Ramaphosa said that those who stood to benefit included sentenced offenders, parolees and those on probation and that the remissions were carefully considered and took into account the interests of the public and the administration of justice. However, in a Facebook post Mngxitama said: “Cyril released 14 000 inmates to justify releasing the murderer of Chris Hani. No folks, it's not about Khanya or King Dalindyebo it’s about Walus the killer”. When contacted by Independent Media, Mngxitama said that they were convinced that Walus was going to be released. “He may not be released now under the general amnesty that has been announced. But Cyril is creating the conditions for the release of Walus so that when he releases him we don’t, as a nation, raise the alarm because he would have released Kanya Cekese (Fees Must Fall activist), King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo (AbaThembu King) and many others.

“All this is being calculated to provide cover for the release of this assassin. Cyril generally satisfies the interests of both local and global white monopoly capital and Chris Hani was an enemy of white monopoly capital,” said Mngxitama.

He said that BLF was of the view that was a consistency in ensuring that Independent Power Producers (IPPs) were white monopoly capitalists and ensuring that privatisation benefited white businesses, which are programmes Hani was opposed to.

Mngxitama said that Ramaphosa’s ‘New Dawn’ was a programme that went against everything that the slain leader of the South African Communist Party (SACP) stood for.

He said those who opposed the programme for Radical Economic Transformation (RET), “which is a programme of Chris Hani”, would be served and would be taken care of under Ramaphosa’s ‘New Dawn’.

“Ramaphosa is a president that was given R1 billion by white monopoly capital to buy the ANC conference in Nasrec (December 2017) and that is not in dispute. The interests that the R1 billion must serve, amongst others, is to privatise the state owned entities including serving right wingers such as this man who murdered Chris Hani.

“The R1 billion is to serve a right wing agenda and that includes the interest of people like Walus. It’s both a political and economic right wing agenda,” Mngxitama said.

When contacted for comment, Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said that the Presidency does not respond to people’s Facebook posts.

Political Bureau