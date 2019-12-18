Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama says that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Monday of a special remission for 14 647 imprisoned offenders was a clandestine move to release Chris Hani’s murderer, Janusz Walus.
During a government Day of Reconciliation event in Bergville, in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, Ramaphosa said that those who stood to benefit included sentenced offenders, parolees and those on probation and that the remissions were carefully considered and took into account the interests of the public and the administration of justice.
However, in a Facebook post Mngxitama said: “Cyril released 14 000 inmates to justify releasing the murderer of Chris Hani. No folks, it's not about Khanya or King Dalindyebo it’s about Walus the killer”.
When contacted by Independent Media, Mngxitama said that they were convinced that Walus was going to be released.
“He may not be released now under the general amnesty that has been announced. But Cyril is creating the conditions for the release of Walus so that when he releases him we don’t, as a nation, raise the alarm because he would have released Kanya Cekese (Fees Must Fall activist), King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo (AbaThembu King) and many others.