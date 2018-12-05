ANC veteran Mendi Msimang. Picture: Sandile Ndlovu/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday declared a Special Official Funeral Category 1 for the late Mendi Msimang, struggle stalwart and former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. Msimang, 90, a recipient of the Order for Meritorious Service in Silver, passed away on Monday 3 December after an extended illness.

"President Ramaphosa has declared that the national flag be flown at half-mast with immediate effect until the day of Mr Msimang’s funeral, Saturday, 8 December," said the Presidency in a terse statement.

A Special Official Funeral Category 1 entails elements of military ceremonial honours and is declared, in line with the Presidency’s state, official and provincial official funeral policy, for persons of extraordinary credentials specifically designated by the President.

The funeral service for Msimang, who was a senior member of the ruling African National Congress (ANC), will take place in Pretoria at a venue to be announced later this week, the statement said. Msimang was the treasurer of the ANC from 1997 until 2017.

