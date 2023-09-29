Ramaphosa declares special official funeral for Aziz Pahad on Saturday

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given late former deputy minister of foreign affairs Aziz Pahad a special official funeral category 2. Pahad will be buried at Westpark cemetery on Saturday.

Ramaphosa has ordered that all flags must be flown at half mast until Saturday evening after the funeral. Pahad served in government from 1994 until 2008 when he retired. He had also been a member of the ANC National Executive Committee and SACP Central Committee for many years.

Ramaphosa said on Friday the Pahad family had lost two brothers in short succession. Former minister in the presidency Essop Pahad died in July. Aziz Pahad died on Wednesday. “President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared that the late former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Aziz Pahad will be honoured with a Special Official Funeral Category 2 tomorrow, Saturday 30 September,” said Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.