President Cyril Ramaphosa has insisted that his government was not sleeping on the job in terms of addressing unemployment and drought. File picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has insisted that his government was not sleeping on the job in terms of addressing unemployment and drought despite their persistence. Ramaphosa was on Tuesday drumming up support in Mountain View in Kimberley, Northern Cape, for the ANC's much anticipated 108th birthday anniversary which is scheduled for Saturday.

“We are not the only ones in the whole world. Many other countries if you look at countries like Namibia, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Mozambique, Eswatini, just around us, even Botswana.

“Many of those countries have the same problems that we have of not having jobs.

“Now we are focusing all our attention on coming up with strategies and plans and interventions to create jobs,” he said.