Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Friday found that President Cyril Ramaphosa misled Parliament and violated the Constitution in relation to the R500,000 donation his campaign for ANC president received. Picture: Jacques Naude / African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament in relation to the R500,000 Bosasa donation to his campaign to become African National Congress (ANC) leader, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has found. Releasing the report on her investigation into the donation,Mkhwebane on Friday said: "The allegations that on 06 November 2019 during question session in Parliament, President Ramaphosa deliberately misled the National Assembly, is substantiated.

"He deliberately misled Parliament, in that he should have allowed himself sufficient time to research on a well informed response," she said at a press conference in Pretoria.

By misleading Parliament, Ramaphosa had also violated the Constitution, said Mkhwebane.

"I therefore find President Ramaphosa's conduct as referred to above, although ostensibly in good faith, to be inconsistent with his office as a member of cabinet and therefore in violation of section 96(1) of the Constitution," her report found.

Last year, during a question-and-answer session in Parliament, Ramaphosa said his son, Andile, benefited to the tune of R500,000 from a contract with Bosasa.

Ramaphosa later retracted his answer, writing to the National Assembly saying he inadvertently provided incorrect information and that the half a million rand was in fact donated to his campaign to become ANC president.

African News Agency/ANA