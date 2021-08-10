Ramaphosa expected back in the hot seat at Zondo commission

DURBAN – PRESIDENT Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture and Corruption this week. The Presidency confirmed that he would appear tomorrow and on Thursday.

“The commission has indicated that the first part of his appearance will cover matters that were outstanding following his appearance on behalf of the ANC on April 28-29,” said Ramaphosa's acting spokesperson, Tyrone Seale. He said thereafter the commission will proceed with matters relating to his positions in the state. The president’s appearance before the Commission follows an undertaking that he made in 2018 to provide the commission with any information and assistance it may seek in the fulfilment of its mandate.