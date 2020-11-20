Ramaphosa gives nod to Tsakani Maluleke as new auditor-general

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Tsakani Maluleke as the next auditor-general (AG). Kimi Makwetu was auditor-general from 2013 and his term was coming to an end on November 30, but he died 19 days before he left office. Parliament a few weeks ago recommended Maluleke, who was Makwetu’s deputy for several years, to be the next AG. This was after a panel of MPs had conducted interviews on candidates who were vying for the top job. But all parties in Parliament backed Maluleke to take over as AG and she became the first woman to take the role after democracy. The presidency announced on Friday that Ramaphosa has appointed Maluleke to the job and she will officially begin her term on December 1.

She is appointed for the next seven years.

“She is a seasoned business leader with a wealth of corporate governance experience gained through participation on numerous corporate boards and strategic committees,” said the presidency in a statement.

Before his death, Makwetu had released his first report on Covid-19 fraud and corruption.

He was due to release his second report at the end of the month.

But Maluleke will now oversee the role of auditing the books of the state and its entities for the next seven years.

Political Bureau