Ramaphosa heads to Mozambique for SADC summit on terrorism

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend an extraordinary double Troika Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to be held in Maputo on Thursday.

The summit will deliberate on measures to address terrorism in Mozambique following the insurgency that left a number of people dead and the SANDF was deployed to help South Africans return home.

Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Co-operation Naledi Pandor, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and Minister of State Security Ayanda Dlodlo.

SADC said it was deeply concerned about the continued terrorist attacks in Cabo Delgado, especially for the lives and welfare of the residents who continue to suffer from the atrocious, brutal and indiscriminate assaults.

Over the past week Ramaphosa deployed SANDF personnel to repatriate South Africans who were trapped in Mozambique.