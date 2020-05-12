Ramaphosa honours nurses for bravery in fight against Covid-19

Johannesburg - As the world celebrates International Nurses Day President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised nurses for being on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic. International Nurses Day is commemorated annually on the birthday of Florence Nightingale. Ramaphosa said this year's events come in difficult times as the country, and the world battles the coronavirus. He said this was an even more opportune time to value the contribution of nurses in society who performed a variety of duties. “Nurses deserve our appreciation and gratitude and we must offer nurses the protection they need against a range of threats, from viruses to violence. Currently, nurses are placing themselves between our communities and the unseen enemy we face in Covid-19. We are humbled by their bravery, their hard work and their commitment to putting the interests of all South Africans before their own and those of their own families. “Let us pause today to celebrate this invaluable and treasured cadre of our society and let us give them our full support and gratitude into the future," the president said.

Ramaphosa said the nurses also provided more support for communities beyond the work they do in hospitals.

“Nurses are the frontline of our healthcare system and we appreciate the dedication with which they perform their duties in public and private hospitals and clinics; in schools; in mines; in pharmacies; in corporate health and wellness programmes; in non-governmental organisations; in faith-based organisations; in sports federations; as volunteers in different settings, and as neighbours who don’t mind being woken up in the middle of the night when we need help.

“They provide comfort and counsel to the vulnerable and they are at our side from birth to the instant of death," he said.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhie is expected to lead commemoration event on Tuesday to honour nurses.

