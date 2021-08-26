Ramaphosa in Germany where he will co-chair G20 Compact with Africa

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived in Berlin to attend a G20 Compact with Africa two-day meeting, the Presidency said on Thursday. The G20 Compact with Africa was initiated under the G20 German presidency in 2017 to promote private investment into the African continent.

Currently, 12 African countries have joined the initiative: Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, Togo and Tunisia. South Africa, which is a member of the G20, co-chairs the initiative alongside Germany. “The Berlin meetings will include a G20 Investment Summit, as well as a separate meeting of heads of State and heads of government, where discussions will take place on ways in which to improve the business environment and increase investment in Africa,” said Presidency acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale.

He said the high-level meeting will also explore Covid-19 vaccine production in Africa, as the continent battles the pandemic which has infected millions of people across the world. “The conference will also discuss vaccine production in Africa, which is key to enabling African countries to build back stronger, faster and more inclusively, and ensuring that the post-pandemic African economies become more resilient and equitable," said Seale. Ramaphosa is scheduled to have a meeting with Federal Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, to discuss bilateral and regional issues.