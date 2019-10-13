President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo: AP Photo/Themba Hadebe.

London - President Cyril Ramaphosa has arrived on Sunday arrived in London, United Kingdom, for the beginning of a two-day working visit. This was confirmed by Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko who said that President Ramaphosa will deliver the opening address at the 6th Financial Times Africa Summit on Monday.

The summit is being held at Claridge’s in London.

Diko said on the sidelines of the summit, Ramaphosa is expected to engage investors and business leaders with the aim of attracting further investment into South Africa.

The Financial Times Africa Summit is hosted annually by the Financial Times newspaper, with a focus on business affairs and opportunities in African countries. This year’s theme, ‘Africa in Motion’, places a special emphasis on youth, women, entrepreneurs, scientists and artists and innovation.