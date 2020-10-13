Ramaphosa links economic recovery to his anti-corruption drive

Cape Town - An injuction to support President Cyril Ramaphosa's drive against corruption in public life, which is encountering resistance from factions in the ruling party, is written into the economic recovery plan he plans to present to a special sitting of Parliament on Thursday.

The 48-page document, presented to Cabinet a week ago, makes interventions against crime and corruption a key part of the government's efforts to rebuild an economy beaten into its biggest contraction in 60 years by the Covid-19 pandemic.

A list of six points in this regard includes “supporting efforts by the president to act against public office bearers and officals who may be, or are, guilty of corruption and the waste of public resources, including through enforcing existing legislation with urgency”.

The list also includes an undertaking to boost the financial and human resources of law enforcement agencies and the judicial system "so that prosecutions can be speeded up, including of those against whom allegations have been made at the Zondo commission".