Ramaphosa meets with leaders of political parties over dire security situation in country

President Cyril Ramaphosa has met with leaders of political parties on Thursday where they agreed to work together in fighting crime and corruption. Communities were under siege from criminals and gangs in the country and the government needs to strengthen its fight against crime.

In the meeting Ramaphosa was joined by Police Minister Bheki Cele, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and Defence Minister Thandi Modise. Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele was also part of the meeting. Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the meeting had discussed the issue of the economy as well.

The meeting came the day before Cele released crime statistics for the fourth quarter. Since the lifting of the lockdown crime has gone up, with murder and rape cases on the rise. Political parties were also concerned about the security situation in the country.

“The president welcomed today’s engagement with political leaders, given that the security and stability of the country, and the wellbeing of citizens, is a shared concern and responsibility,” Magwenya said. “The president provided an overview of government’s responses to security challenges, including rebuilding the integrity and capability of law enforcement agencies, the operationalisation of the Border Management Agency and more effective implementation of immigration and labour laws. “The president cautioned against perceptions that link migration to criminality. The president acknowledged the extent and depth of security challenges, with communities under siege from criminals and gangsters and rampant violence against women and children,” Magwenya said.

The government needs to rein in criminals and protect communities, he said.