President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Kopano Tlape/GCIS

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured the country he will appoint capable people into his Cabinet when he announces it on Sunday. Ramaphosa, who was responding to questions to the media in Parliament on Tuesday, said he did not have sleepless nights about who was going to be in his Cabinet.

He said South Africans can rest assured that the people who are going to be in the national executive were competent and will deliver on the needs of the country.

Speculation has been rife in recent days about people who are going to be in Cabinet and those who will not come back.

But Ramaphosa refused to be drawn on the people who will be appointed.

The size of the Cabinet is going to be reduced from 35 to 25 ministers.

However, Ramaphosa is expected to give details on the reconfigured Cabinet on Sunday.

This will be a day after his inauguration.

On Wednesday Ramaphosa will be formally elected president and head of state at the first sitting of the national legislature.

The ANC has nominated former National Council of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise to be the new Speaker of the National Assembly.

She will succeed Baleka Mbete. Lechesa Tsenoli is expected to continue to serve as deputy speaker.

Political Bureau