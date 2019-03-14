President Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo: EPA/EFE.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has issued a proclamation for the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe the National Health Laboratory Service for maladministration and unlawful conduct relating to a long list of construction, maintenance and procurement tenders. The SIU probe will cover the period from July 2015 to the present, the presidency said, and look into allegations relating to, among others, the procurement of computer software and hardware, the replacement of water and sewage pipes, the renovation of the library at the National Institute of Occupational Health in Braamfontein, as well as toilets at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases.

It must also look into the construction of a refectory at the communicable diseases institute and the contracts for building and renovations at the Ermelo Laboratory, the replacement of the waterproofing at the Centre for Enteric Diseases, the renovation of the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis and extensive work at the Diagnostic Media Products Building.

The NHLS is the country's largest public diagnostic service.

African News Agency (ANA)