Ramaphosa picks four senior judges as candidates for Chief Justice position

Cape Town - FOUR candidates are now in the running for the top judicial post in the country after President Cyril Ramaphosa shortlisted four senior judges. Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, Supreme Court of Appeal Judge President Mandisa Maya, Constitutional Court Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Gauteng Judge President Dunstan Mlambo would now go before a panel of the Judicial Service Commission to be interviewed.

This was confirmed by the Presidency on Wednesday. “President Cyril Ramaphosa submits the list of candidates for position of Chief Justice to the Judicial Service Commission and political parties,“ said the presidency. Retired Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s term came to an end early last month.

Ramaphosa had appointed former head of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Navi Pillay to chair a panel to select the candidates for the top job in the judiciary. The other members were former public protector Thuli Madonsela and ex-cabinet minister Jeff Radebe. Members of the public were also asked to make submissions on the candidates.

The new head of the judiciary would assume the position once the process has been concluded. Mogoeng had succeeded justice Sandile Ngcobo who had taken over from the late justice Pius Langa. Langa had taken over the reins of the head of the judiciary from the late justice Arthur Chaskalson.