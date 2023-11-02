Ramaphosa promises to crackdown against construction Mafia

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated his remarks that they will go after the construction Mafia and they will not allow them to disrupt construction projects in the country.
Ramaphosa said government will rollout massive infrastructure projects by building schools, clinics, dams and water resources.
Ramaphosa, who was answering questions in Parliament on Thursday, said there is a task team that has been set up to crackdown on the construction Mafia.
Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Sihle Zikalala has said the construction Mafia was costing the country R68 billion.
Ramaphosa said they will not allow the construction Mafia to disrupt projects.
“From the criminal justice point of view, we are also going to be focusing on the construction Mafia. We have now set up a real effective team at the police level, which is going to be well supported by various other agencies in the criminal justice system to ensure that we are able to implement these construction or infrastructure projects without interference and without disruption by the construction Mafia.
“We are now going to go after them, those who want to disrupt our infrastructure projects. We will deal with them toe-to-toe. Infrastructure is now going to be one of the key areas of focus,” said Ramaphosa.
Minister of Human Settlements Mmamoloko Kubayi also said recently that they were working with various law enforcement agencies to crack down on the construction Mafia.
