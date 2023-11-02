Ramaphosa promises to crackdown against construction Mafia

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reiterated his remarks that they will go after the construction Mafia and they will not allow them to disrupt construction projects in the country. Ramaphosa said government will rollout massive infrastructure projects by building schools, clinics, dams and water resources.

Ramaphosa, who was answering questions in Parliament on Thursday, said there is a task team that has been set up to crackdown on the construction Mafia. Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Sihle Zikalala has said the construction Mafia was costing the country R68 billion. Ramaphosa said they will not allow the construction Mafia to disrupt projects.