Ramaphosa promises voters the ANC-led government will govern with integrity

FNB Stadium, Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa says the African National Congress will prioritise job creation, ending poverty, fighting crime and corruption, to serve the people of South Africa. Ramaphosa said an ANC-led government in the seventh administration would be committed to serving the people with integrity.

“We have a plan to get more South Africans working… We are asking you to choose the African National Congress and the broad progressive movement as the only reliable force that can continue our journey of transformation, freedom and democracy,” he said. He defended the ANC’s BEE policy and said they would build industries for an inclusive economy in order to tackle the high cost of living, investing in people, defending democracy, advancing freedom as well and building a better society. “We come together in the spirit of peace and humility on the eve of one of the most important elections in our country’s history.

“We gather in our numbers to demonstrate the strength of the African National Congress’s commitment to continue serving the people of South Africa,” he said. He was addressing the ANC’s final election Siyanqoba Rally at the FNB Stadium in Soweto, Johannesburg on Saturday. He said the rally was aimed at spreading out a message of hope and renewal, declaring that they will do better.

He reiterated his commitment to ensuring that citizens were well taken care of. This is after he mentioned that they have listened to the outcry from the people and promised to deliver. Ramaphosa further thanked the ANC structure as well as the alliance partners for intensifying their efforts to win the elections. “I want to take this moment to thank ANC leaders at the national, provincial, and regional level, including former leaders such as President Thabo Mbeki, Kgalema Motlanthe, Baleka Mbete, David Mabuza, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Mathews Phosa, and many others who joined in the campaign to ensure an ANC victory,” he said.

Ramaphosa said the ANC would win the national and provincial elections on May 29, calling on the people to vote for his party. [email protected]