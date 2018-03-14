Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa will be in Parliament this afternoon to attend his first question and answer session since he was elected into office.

Opposition political parties have key questions for Ramaphosa.

* EFF leader Julius Malema will ask the President how much the state has spent on paying for former president Jacob Zuma's legal fees since he took office in 2009.

The answer to this question has already been revealed by Ramaphosa in a letter sent by the State Attorney to the DA. The state has spent R15.3 million paying for Zuma's legal fees, the bulk being for the spy tapes matter.

The DA plans to take Zuma to court to force him to pay back the money.



* DA leader Mmusi Maimane is expected ask on the government's plan to expropriate land without compensation.

The DA voted against the EFF’s motion to expropriate land without compensation, the motion received an overwhelming majority through the ANC’s support and that of other opposition parties.

* The IFP will question Ramaphosa on whether he will give effect to the 2000 Cabinet Committee recommendation that chapters 7 and 12 of the Constitution be amended for the purpose of clarifying the powers and roles of traditional leaders.

* The NFP will ask questions on the President's plans to restore public confidence in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), after 8 years of malfunctioning, maladministration and political interference.

Deputy President David Mabuza is expected to also attend his first Q&A next week.

Political Bureau