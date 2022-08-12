Ramaphosa recounts hoarding of Covid-19 vaccines as he meets foreign diplomats

Pretoria – President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the 14 incoming heads of foreign missions who have been assigned by entities countries across the world, including the US, the EU, Libya, and Spain; to lead their embassies and high commissions in South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa welcoming new US Ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety II in Pretoria. Picture: US Embassy/Twitter The event of receiving letters of credence, is a landmark occasion on the diplomatic calendar in Pretoria which reportedly hosts the second highest number of embassies and high commissions after Washington DC.

Addressing the incoming top diplomats, at the glitzy event held at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest house, in Pretoria, Ramaphosa said as much as the Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on health, livelihoods and national economies, it also brought about new forms of collaboration between countries and strengthened existing partnerships. He however said, the pandemic also exposed some of the imbalances in global relations. “Many lower-income countries had to look on while wealthy nations hoarded most of the world’s Covid-19 vaccine doses. Several African countries suffered from the imposition of arbitrary travel bans after new variants were detected in their countries,” Ramaphosa said.

“From this pandemic, we have learned a number of lessons on how we engage with each other as countries and on the importance of mutual respect.” Welcoming the heads of mission to Pretoria, the president said South Africa endeavours to maintain friendly relations with all countries regardless of location, size or alignment. “We share a belief in the indivisible unity of humankind and in the centrality of international diplomacy as an instrument of progress, world peace and mutual prosperity,” Ramaphosa said.

He said South Africa’s expectation of diplomacy in the post-Covid-era is that it should deepen bilateral trade and investment between South Africa and the countries it has diplomatic ties. “This is no doubt an expectation your respective governments hold in turn,” he said. Ramaphosa said South Africa anticipates that the African Continental Free Trade Area will not only benefit countries on the continent, but will also create conditions for greater flows of trade and investment between Africa and the rest of the world.

“We share a responsibility to strive to settle differences within and between countries peacefully. South Africa promotes the centrality of multilateral institutions in managing global affairs and we will continue to urge respect for international law and agreements,” Ramaphosa said. “We seek to work with our partners across the world to build a more democratic, just and equitable world order, one which prioritises the needs and interests of the poor and vulnerable.” Ramaphosa said the presence of the new diplomats in South Africa should aid efforts to build a better world which is more egalitarian, free of war and conflict, where the rights of women and girls are respected, “and where we all play our part to adapt to and mitigate the impacts of climate change”.

“In the words of our Freedom Charter, the forerunner to the South African Constitution, let there be peace and friendship,” he said. “We look forward to working with you to strengthen relations between our respective countries and to advance a global economic recovery that leaves no one behind.” The Presidency says the incoming heads of mission are from the following countries and entities:

· Kingdom of Thailand · Kingdom of Spain · Republic of Paraguay

· Slovak Republic · State of Libya · Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia

· Kingdom of Eswatini · Republic of Chile · Republic of Mali

· Republic of Sudan · Republic of Uganda · EU