Ramaphosa says ANC must campaign with limited resources to win elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa has shied away from commenting on the Constitutional Court judgment saying the ANC must campaign to win the polls. The Concourt on Friday dismissed the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) application to postpone the 2021 local government elections to next year.

Meanwhile, the ANC has failed to register candidates in 93 municipalities before the IEC deadline. In his opening remarks to the party’s three-day national executive committee lekgotla on Saturday, Ramaphosa said the ruling party will campaign with limited resources during this year’s elections. “The Constitutional Court has confirmed that we will have local government elections on a date between 27 October and 1 November 2021. The movement will have to conduct the campaign and mobilise under pandemic conditions and with limited resources,” said Ramaphosa.

“We must ensure that we use technology and innovative methods that will reach millions of members and supporters in safe and dynamic ways in line with Covid regulations.” He also said they have started the process of interviewing candidates who want to be mayors. This started when the ANC top six interviewed three candidates for the position of mayor of the City of Joburg to replace Geoff Makhubo, who succumbed to Covid-19.

Out of the three candidates, it was decided that Jolidee Matongo was the most suitable candidate for the position. “The ANC has begun a process whereby we interview mayoral candidates to ensure that we entrust this important position to skilled and capable cadres. “We urge government to implement more rigorous criteria and processes for important local government managerial positions, for example municipal manager and chief financial officer,” said Ramaphosa.