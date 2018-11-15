President Cyril Ramaphosa said the focus on land reform was maintaining investor confidence, improving food security and reducing poverty. Picture: GCIS

Johannesburg - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday, said the focus on land reform was maintaining investor confidence, promoting agricultural production, improving food security, and reducing poverty. Speaking at a media briefing after the South Africa-European Union summit in Brussels, he said the South African government affirmed its commitment in values of the country's constitution, the rule of law, and the principle of equitable and just redress.

Ramaphosa said the outcomes of the summit support and reinforce the initiatives that have been launched in SA to accelerate investment, create jobs, and promote growth in the economy.

"Together with the EU, we have committed ourselves to exploring opportunities for investment, technical assistance, and the improvement of business and investment climates to promote sustainable development," he said in a speech prepared for delivery.

"We have also agreed to strengthen cooperation on investment in support of economic development, infrastructure, industrialisation, skills development, small business development and entrepreneurship."

Earlier on Thursday, the Constitutional Review Committee adopted recommendations that Section 25 of South Africa's founding document be amended following a vote which saw the African National Congress, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and National Freedom Party support the amendment, and the Democratic Alliance (DA), Freedom Front Plus (FF+), Congress of the People (Cope) and African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) oppose the move.

The proposed recommendation was called to a vote and was passed with 12 votes to four.

A counter proposal on final recommendations by the DA was dismissed by the same vote margin. The party insists that the section of the Constitution that deals with property rights "adequately allow for progressive land reform, restitution and protection of tenure of security and land rights".

The report would now be tabled in the National Assembly for debate.

African News Agency (ANA)