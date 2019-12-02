Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has blamed corruption as being a significant contributor in the water and drought crisis currently facing the country.
Writing in his weekly newsletter 'From the desk of the President', Ramaphosa says the country will need around R126-billion to build water infrastructure to ensure future water security.
He said the government had already provided R260-million to address drought this year, including support to farmers to purchase fodder, reticulate water for livestock and for dam distilling.
“Given the severity of the crisis, this amount is woefully inadequate. Disaster Management is working with provinces and municipalities to see how they can reprioritise their budgets for relief and recovery,” Ramaphosa said.
He said, with the dwindling supply of fresh water, the government would be spending the R126-billion on project that broadened the country’s water remix.