Ramaphosa says under level 3 lockdown alcohol will be sold, cigarettes will not

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Sunday that on lockdown alert level 3 alcohol will be sold under strict conditions but cigarettes will not.

Ramaphosa was addressing the nation on Sunday night to provide an update on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Covid-19.

He announced that the entire country will move to level 3 of lockdown on June 1. T his will entail the re-opening of most of the economy and would require most civil servants to return to work. The nationwide night-time curfew would also be lifted.





Ramaphosa said: "Alcohol may be sold for home consumption only under strict conditions, on specified days and for limited hours. Announcements in this regard will be made once we have concluded discussions with the sector on the various conditions.





"The sale of tobacco products will remain prohibited in alert level 3 due to the health risks associated with smoking."





The president’s address follows recent meetings of Cabinet, the National Coronavirus Command Council and the President’s Coordinating Council, which considered the prospects for the country’s progression from Alert Level 4 to Alert Level 3 of the national lockdown.





In recent days, President Ramaphosa has also held consultative meetings with the business, labour and community constituencies of the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac); leaders of political parties; traditional leaders; the leadership of interfaith communities; the South African Council of Churches and the tourism industry, which is the single largest source of employment in the private sector.





** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

IOL and ANA