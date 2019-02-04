Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the 25th annual Investing in Africa Mining Indaba at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa is scheduled to speak at 7pm.



He will be joined by Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo at the indaba, which is attended by international decision-makers from the public and private sector.



According to a statement issued by the presidency, the indaba will discuss resource nationalism, innovations in technology, battery metals and diversity in mining and sustainable development, among other themes.



The Indaba is the world’s largest gathering of mining’s most influential stakeholders and decision-makers vested in African mining.



"The President will present South Africa as a competitive and investor-friendly destination that offers a unique combination of highly developed economic infrastructure and a vibrant emerging-market economy with sustainable investment opportunities," read the statement.



African News Agency (ANA)