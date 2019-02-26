President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the proclamation to declare May 8, as the date of the national elections, his office said. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the proclamation to declare May 8, as the date of the national elections, his office said on Tuesday. "President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared, Wednesday, 8 May 2019, as the date of the election of the National Assembly. All Premiers have also declared 8 May 2019 as the date of the election of provincial legislatures," his office said.

"These proclamations have been published in the Government Gazette. The President has in terms of Section 50(1) of the Constitution dissolved the National Assembly. This follows a National Assembly resolution adopted on 21 February.

"The President has also in terms of Section 2A of the Public Holidays Act of 1994 declared 8 May 2019 a public holiday throughout the country."

The Presidency advised employers to note the declaration that 8 May would be a public holiday to facilitate voting for all South Africans.

African News Agency (ANA)