President Cyril Ramaphosa a during a press conference regarding the loadshedding that has been affecting the country. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - SA Twitter was ablaze after President Cyril Ramaphosa blamed sabotage for the country’s experience with the return of load shedding. South Africans took to the popular micro-blogging site and slammed the president for 'incompetence' and 'weak leadership'.

Ramaphosa briefed the media after a meeting with Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza.

Ramaphosa said he has instructed that the sabotage be investigated as it led to loss of 2000 megawatts of electricity.

“I have instructed that the sabotage be investigated and the must immediately work with the South African police service and out intelligence services to find out exactly how anyone with Eskom could have disconnected the instrument that led to the loss of 2000 megawatts.”