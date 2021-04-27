Ramaphosa to address nation in Freedom Day celebrations

Gauteng - President Cyril Ramaphosa is today heading to Botshabelo in the Free State where he is expected to lead Freedom Day celebrations as the country marks 27 years of democracy.

Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Free State Premier Sisi Ntombela and members of the executive council.

This year’s Freedom Day celebrations will be held under the theme, “The year of Charlotte Maxeke: The meaning of freedom under COVID-19”.

The president’s programme will commence with the official opening and a tour of the Charlotte Maxeke Treatment Centre, situated in Botshabelo BA Hospital Road, followed by the formal programme, where Ramaphosa will address the nation.

It is expected that Ramaphosa unpacks what the country has so far achieved and assesses challenges including unemployment, poverty, inequality, Covid19 measures and future plans.

Noxolo Miya, 27, from Katlehong said freedom day remained a special day for her family who named her “Noxolo”, which means freedom.

“I am fortunate to be born in the new South Africa, compared to our parents who had no opportunities and platforms to freely express themselves. Today I work as an junior IT technician. I wish for more young people to get jobs and be drug-free,” said Moya.

Meanwhile, residents of Winburg went on the rampage last week after learning that the Freedom Day commemorations will be held in Botshabelo. They demanded to be addressed by Ramaphosa regarding water shortages in the area.

It is unclear whether a memorandum was handed to Ramaphosa’s office and whether these residents will embark in other protests today however IOL understand that security has been beefed up ahead of Ramaphosa’s address with members of the SANDF deployed to the area.

