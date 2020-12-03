Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm over mounting Covid-19 concerns

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation tonight at 8pm. The address will give the president’s outline of the response to the coronavirus pandemic. Ramaphosa had chaired a sitting of the Cabinet and also held a meeting with the Coronavirus Command Council on Wednesday. Recommendations were made to Ramaphosa during both meetings, and he is expected to outline a response following hotspot outbreaks across the country especially in parts of the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape. On Wednesday the country recorded 4 173 new cases of the coronavirus.

The provinces with the highest increases have been the Eastern and Western capes.

It had been reported the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) had recommended harsher restrictions be placed in parts of the Eastern Cape and Western Cape.

There have been reports that curfews, restriction on alcohol sales and the early closure of restaurants and bars was on the cards. These have been unconfirmed reports.

However, the DA said if these rumours were true, then the government was missing the mark in its Covid-19 strategy.

DA MP Siviwe Gwarube said the government should be focusing on coming up with a vaccine roll-out strategy instead of closing down businesses.

Political Bureau