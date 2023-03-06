Ramaphosa to announce changes in Cabinet

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce his Cabinet reshuffle at 8pm after moving the time from 7pm. The Presidency confirmed the announcement of the national executive ending weeks of speculation.

ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile is expected to be named in the Cabinet to succeed David Mabuza as Deputy President. Ramaphosa is expected to also announce the Minister of Electricity. He has already been left with two positions for people he can bring from outside Parliament after Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel and Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana were sworn in as MPs.

The announcement of the Cabinet reshuffle comes after increasing calls for Ramaphosa to do so. Ramaphosa had first announced in the State of the Nation Address last month that he was going to appoint the Minister of Electricity. ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula is not returning to Cabinet after his election at the party’s national elective conference in December.

He has been serving as Minister of Transport for the last few years. Analysts have called on Ramaphosa to appoint a Cabinet that will turn around the economy and address the energy crisis. The country has been struggling with rolling blackouts for the last few months with Eskom unable to provide energy security supply.

