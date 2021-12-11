Ramaphosa to deliver eulogy at De Klerk memorial amid tight security

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa is to address the State Memorial in honour of the last apartheid President FW de Klerk tomorrow. Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy at the State Memorial Service to be held held at the Groote Kerk in the Cape Town city centre, it will be live-streamed on government digital platforms for citizens to watch.

De Klerk died on November 11, in Fresnaye, Cape Town, after his long battle with mesothelioma cancer. He was laid to rest on November 21 in a private ceremony. He served as Deputy President under former President Nelson Mandela from 1994 to 1996, having played a role in South Africa’s transition to democracy in the 1990s.

Government said due to the Covid-19 regulations, attendance of the memorial service would be limited to accredited persons. On Friday the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) announced that it's all systems go for the state memorial service. There are reports that there might be disruptions but NatJOINTS said security plans were in place.