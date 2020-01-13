President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday deliver the eulogy at the Special Official Funeral of the late business leader Dr Richard Maponya in Johannesburg, Gauteng. Picture:Nokuthula Mbatha/AfricanNewsAgency(ANA)

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday deliver the eulogy at the Special Official Funeral of the late business leader Dr Richard Maponya in Johannesburg, Gauteng. Maponya died on January 6 2020 a few days after celebrating his 99th birthday following a short illness. His career as a pioneering entrepreneur spanned over fifty years.

Ramaphosa has honoured Maponya with a Special Official Funeral Category 2. The National Flag has been flown at half-mast from last Friday and will remain until the evening of the burial.

The funeral is set to take place at the University of Johannesburg, Soweto Campus, Johannesburg from 8:00. The funeral programme will then be followed by the burial at West Park Cemetery.

The community of Soweto honoured Maponya at a memorial service which took place at Maponya Mall in Soweto on Monday.